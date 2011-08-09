Well, At Least Tiger Woods’ Website Is Staying Positive Today

Tiger Woods‘ website is taking the good out of Tiger’s struggles at Firestone this weekend.



Here’s the frontpage today (via Darren Rovell):

Photo: web.tigerwoods.com

After a decent first-round last Thursday, Tiger slumped to a one-over finish — 18 strokes behind the winner Adam Scott.

Tiger finished strong, birdieing three of his final four holes to make his score look respectable.

His website pinpointed this mini-surge as the takeaway story of the weekend. Which is wasn’t.

To be fair, you can’t exactly expect the headline to read, “Tiger underwhelms once again”. But still, it’s sad to see the one-time fist-pumper now grasping for silver linings after his latest middling performance.

