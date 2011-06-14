Tiger Woods Is In A Walking Boot, And May Be Hurt Worse Than We Thought

Tiger Woods, who will miss the first U.S. Open of his career this week, has been spotted on crutches and wearing a walking book, leading some to suspect his ankle injury may be worse than he’s letting on.



The picture of Woods walking to his car was taken by Splash News and spotted on Radar Online and The Daily Mail.

Woods first injured the left Achilles ‘s tendon and his left knee after a awkward shot at The Masters in April, then withdrew after nine holes of The Players Championship, almost exactly a month ago.

Will Carroll, who is the sports injury expert for Sports Illustrated, says a boot at this stage of the recovery “suggests a Grade II strain, well past normal timeframe.”

Woods has said he hopes to return to play at the AT&T National, which begins on June 30, but that seems more and more like a remote possibility.

Photo: Splash News/Radar

