Not even Tiger Woods has done what Jordan Spieth is doing at the Masters

Jordan Spieth is once again leading the Masters, shooting an opening-round, 6-under 66 for an early 2-stroke lead. That Spieth is playing well at Augusta is not surprising, but his level of domination at such a young age is something that even Tiger Woods didn’t do.

Spieth, who is still just 22 years old, already has one win and one second-place finish on his Masters résumé. He is also now 29-under in his first nine rounds at Augusta National. Woods, who won the Masters in dominating fashion at age 21 in 1997, was 21-under in his first nine rounds as a pro in the Masters.

What makes the chart below even more amazing is if you consider their ages. Woods’ first nine rounds at the Masters came at ages 21-23. Spieth is doing it at ages 20-22, a year earlier than even Tiger started his run.

