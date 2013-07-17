Tiger Woods Was Voted Sexiest Golfer At The British Open Over Adam Scott And It's An Outrage

Victoria Milan, a dating site for married and attached people (…), asked its female members who the sexiest male golfers were, and Tiger Woods came out on top with 27% of the votes (via Golf Digest).



Adam Scott came in second with 25% of the votes.

This is an outrage.

Adam Scott became the first Australian to ever win the Masters in April and whole world fell in love with his smile. And how could you not? Scott is 32 years old and lives in Switzerland. He used to date tennis player Ana Ivonovic but they broke up last year.

We’re guessing Tiger came out on top because of the sample of women surveyed; they’re obviously into infidelity and well, Tiger.

Here are the complete standings:

Tiger Woods — 27%

Adam Scott — 25%

Sergio Garcia — 14%

Luke Donald — 11%

Justin Rose — 9%

Gaeme Mcdowell — 6%

Nicolas Colsaerts — 3%

Phil Mickelson — 2%

Ernie Els — 2%

Rory McIlRoy — 1%

But back to the photos of Scott at the Masters that show why everyone fell in love, and why he is the true sexiest golfer alive.

Smiling during Masters practice rounds, day 2:

Serious press conference face:

What he looks like when he plays golf:

Reacting to a missed putt, looking for hope:

He’s serious about high fives:

He’s waving to you:

Looking good in that green jacket:

And, Tiger:

