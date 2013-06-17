Tiger Woods' Nightmare US Open In 4 Awful Shots

Tiger Woods took himself out of contention at the U.S. Open with a six-over 76 on Saturday.

He’s sleepwalking through his final round right now, hanging around +13 for the tournament.

Tiger has hit a handful of good shots this week. But his putting has been terrible, he has been a mess around the greens, and an elbow injury has given him obvious pain.

Here’s Tiger’s disastrous 2013 U.S. Open in four shots.

1. He chipped it backwards:

2. He missed a par putt on 18, and Lindsey Vonn was dumbfounded (via SB Nation):

3. You know he’s struggling when he missed a TWO FOOT putt (via SB Nation):

4. And the hurt-arm grimace from Thursday, which has been hanging over him all tournament:

