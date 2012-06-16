Tiger Woods Is In The Lead At The US Open!

Getty



[UPDATE]: Tiger Woods has taken the lead at the U.S. Open.Tiger hit a brilliant approach at No. 3 and cashed in a short birdie put to snatch the outright lead.

He gave a shot back at No. 5 and is now tied for the lead with Jim Furyk and Michael Thompson at 1-under.

Rory McIlroy and Luke Donald are almost certain to miss the cut and will not be playing this weekend.

McIlroy played the second round 3-over par, bringing his tournament total to 10-over par. As of right now, the projected cut line is 5-over.

Donald, the No. 1 player in the world, was even worse. He finished 2-over today, and 11-over par for the first two rounds.

The second round of the U.S. Open is underway at Olympic Club, and the course is proving to be even more difficult today than it was in the first round.

The gruelling opening stretch of holes one through six is shredding the field.

Earlier in the day, with about half of the 156-player field on the course currently, there are only five players under par in second-round play.







1-6 now playing 566 over par! Field is 891 over par. No player complaints either. Great set up! — Paul Azinger (@PaulAzinger) June 15, 2012

Finally, here’s the shot of the day from Thursday, a double-eagle on No. 17 by Nick Watney. It was just the third double-eagle in U.S. Open history.

