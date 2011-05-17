Tiger Woods Says He's Playing The U.S. Open, But Probably Nothing Before It

Not out of the woods yet

Tiger Woods just posted a statement to his website saying he’ll likely be in the U.S. Open, but will miss everything leading up to it.Woods is still battling his knee and achilles injury. If he comes in cold to the U.S. Open, it sure looks like another lost opportunity to gain a major in his race to catch Jack Nicklaus.



Here’s the oddly worded statement from his site:

TigerWoods.com: Tiger Woods announced Monday that he irritated his left knee and Achilles tendon at THE PLAYERS Championship last week, but suffered no new damage.

Doctors have again advised rest, cold-water therapy and soft tissue treatment.

There is no definitive time frame for healing, but Woods will likely play in the U.S. Open at Congressional Country Club, June 16-19. It is doubtful he will compete in the Memorial Tournament while he undergoes rehabilitation and works on strengthening his leg. Playing prior to the U.S. Open will be a week-to-week decision.

At THE PLAYERS, Woods reinjured his knee — which then led to aggravation of his calf and Achilles tendon — on the opening tee shot Thursday. He initially suffered a Grade 1 mild medial collateral ligament sprain to his left knee and a mild strain to his left Achilles tendon while hitting a difficult and awkward second shot from the pine straw under the Eisenhower tree left of the fairway at No. 17 during the third round of the Masters.

“Aggravating my injury is very disappointing,” Woods said. “I’ll do whatever is necessary to play in the U.S. Open, and I’m hopeful I can be there to compete.”

