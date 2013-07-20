Tiger's Start At The British Open Looks Very Familiar (And That's Not A Good Thing)

Tiger Woods is in the hunt at the British Open sitting at 2-under after two rounds. Unfortunately for Woods, the chart below shows that his scores look a lot like his start in the last six majors.



Since the start of the 2012 season, Woods has averaged a 70.0 in the first round and a 71.0 in the second round, nearly identical to his scores this week. But in the third and fourth rounds, his average scores jump to 72.8 and 72.7, respectively.

It gets worse if we consider his score-to-par. In the six previous majors, Woods shot under par in six of the 12 rounds on a Thursday or Friday and even-par in three others. His average score after two rounds was 1-under.

But in the third and fourth rounds, Woods has only been under par twice, with both of those coming at this year’s Masters. His average score in the third and fourth rounds of those tournaments is 3.5 over par.

If Tiger is going to win his first major since 2008, he better hope this trend doesn’t continue:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.