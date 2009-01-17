Tiger Woods To Resurface At Inaugural Concert

Soon-to-be billionaire Tiger Woods will make an appearance at an inaugural concert on Sunday according to a report on the golfer’s Web site. Woods has been MIA since having knee surgery this summer.



The full announcement is below.

The LA Times also noted that while Woods didn’t say whether he was supporting Obama or John McCain prior to the election and usually stays out of politics, after Obama’s victory he told CNBC,

“I think it’s absolutely incredible. … My father was hoping it would happen in his lifetime, but he didn’t get to see it. I’m lucky enough to have seen a person of colour in the White House.”

You can watch the concert on HBO, which is encouraging television companies to allow non-subscribers to watch, or on hbo.com

