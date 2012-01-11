Tiger Woods Will Play In The AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am

AP



Tiger Woods has officially announced that he will play in the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am (via San Francisco Chronicle) in February.”I’m excited to start my PGA Tour season at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am,” Woods said. “AT&T is a great partner to my Foundation, and I’m looking forward to playing in this event. I haven’t been to this tournament lately, but I have a lot of good memories at Pebble. It will be fun going back.”

Woods hasn’t been part of the Pro-Am since 2002, his sixth year as a pro.

The Pro-Am will mark Woods’s 2012 PGA debut. He will begin his season in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, at the HSBC Championship, though.

Woods last played at Pebble Beach in the 2010 U.S. Open, where he tied for fourth place.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.