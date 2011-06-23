"DOCTOR'S ORDERS": Tiger Woods To Miss His Own Tournament

More Twitter news from Tiger Woods: He’s going to miss ANOTHER tournament because of his bum wheel.



Photo: Twitter

The AT&T National is Tiger’s own tournament. He is the official host and proceeds from the event benefit his foundation. (That’s why he still needs to be there.)

After announcing he would miss the U.S. Open, Tiger had originally said that he was hoping to play the AT&T. But when pictures of him in a walking boot surfaced, it became clear that he was hurt worse than anyone (including him, maybe) thought.

The AT&T National starts July 3, with the British Open just two weeks after that. Looks like there’s a good chance he won’t play in that major either.

