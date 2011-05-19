Tiger Woods To Fall Out Of World Top 10 Next Week

Photo: AP

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Tiger Woods will fall out of the top 10 in the world ranking next week, ending an amazing streak of being top 10 in the world for 14 consecutive years.Woods’ last win was 18 months ago in Australia. He started this year at No. 2 and has been steadily dropping points. With more points coming off his two-year ledger, the highest he can be in the next ranking is No. 11.



The last time Woods was not in the top 10 was April 6, 1997, when he was at No. 13. He won the Masters the next week for the first of his 14 majors, and has stayed in the top 10 since.

Lee Westwood can lose his No. 1 ranking this week if Luke Donald or Martin Kaymer were to win. All three are competing in the World Match Play Championship in Spain.

