Tiger Woods To Be Sidelined For A Month With Yet Another Injury

During the U.S. Open, Tiger Woods was seen grimacing several times after shots and speculation rose that he was injured. Woods has now confirmed those suspicions on his website (via CBSSports.com).



According to Woods he has a left elbow strain and doctors have advised him to rest and take a few weeks off. As a result, Woods has withdrawn from the upcoming AT&T National, an event he won last year.

Woods will not play again until the British Open at Muirfield in late July.

As noted by Kyle Porter of CBSSports.com, this is the sixth straight year in which Woods has suffered from an injury, including injuries to his knee, his neck, and his Achilles.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.