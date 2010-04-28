Tiger Woods: Anyone Who Lost Their Father Would Understand My Nike Ad

Nike CEO Mark Parker says his company has and will continue to stand by Tiger and help him get back on his feet. Of course, Nike was the first sponsor to release a commercial featuring Tiger Woods after his scandal.



Parker goes on to say that the infamous Tiger ad (that has spawned a bunch of parodies) means much more to Tiger than it does the public:

“In Tiger’s words he said if anybody has lost a father they would understand the words in that ad.”

Watch the interview with Nike CEO Mark Parker below, via Fast Company:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.