There are rumours that Tiger Woods has been playing great at his home course a week before the Masters

Tiger Woods will play in the Masters two weeks from now, predicts golf insider Tim Rosaforte of GolfWorld.

Woods, who has only played in three tournaments this season, has been on a break from playing competitive golf since he was forced to withdraw from the Farmers Insurance Open in early February.

While Woods has not made an official announcement about playing at Augusta National, he recently said his “hope” was to be ready for the Masters when he announced he would not play in Arnold Palmer’s tournament two weeks ago.

However, according to Rosaforte, the signs and scuttlebutt point to Woods playing in this year’s Masters and going for his fifth green jacket.

Rosaforte’s prediction is based in part on hearing about how well Woods is playing, noting “some of the scores he has been posting and the improvement he has shown over the past two weeks” at the elite Medalist Golf Club close to Tiger’s home in Florida.

But maybe more importantly, Rosaforte indicates there are signs that Woods has rediscovered his confidence.

“Friends in Palm Beach are also saying Tiger has got ‘the edge’ back,” said Rosaforte.

Tiger’s close friend and current Golf Channel analyst Notah Begay recently called Woods’ chances of playing the Masters “50-50” adding that those odds have improved a lot over the past three weeks as Woods has shown “steady improvement.”

“I think things are really settling,” Begay told 120 Sports. “We’ve had some good discussions over the last week or so and he feels good about [his golf swing].”

Woods has always had a flare for the dramatics and returning for the Masters and playing well after looking completely lost just two months ago would certainly qualify.

The next sign to look for would be Woods playing practice rounds at Augusta, which Rosaforte says he would not be surprised to see happen this week.

NOW WATCH: Nate Silver has the perfect formula for winning your March Madness bracket



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.