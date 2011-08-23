Tiger Woods Is “Not Comfortable Aiming Straight”

Photo: www.youtube.com and Business Insider

Tiger Woods hit tigerwoods.com today to talk about his swing, his caddie, his schedule, and his alma mater.Here’s what we learned.



On his swing:

“I’m used to seeing the ball curve a lot, but now I’m hitting the ball much straighter, and it’s hard to trust that. … I’m just not comfortable yet aiming straight, and it’s a whole new sight line for me.”

On his caddy situation:

“I haven’t decided on a new caddie yet, but am definitely thinking about it a lot. … What am I looking for? Two things: A person with a lot of experience, and a person I’ll have fun with.”

He also wrote that he hopes to play on the Presidents Cup team, something that U.S. captain Fred Couples endorsed last week.

There was also this strangely interesting tidbit:

In case you didn’t know, the Stanford football team is ranked No. 7 in the country. My freshman year — 1995 — I had a class with David Shaw called “Portuguese Studies.” He is now the head football head coach.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.