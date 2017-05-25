Tiger Woods says he hasn't 'felt this good in years' after undergoing fourth back surgery in 4 years

Tiger Woods posted an update to his personal website on Wednesday, discussing the status of the recovery from his latest back surgery.

While there is still a long ways to go before we can even begin to think about a possible return to professional golf, Woods does offer some optimism, saying he has not felt this good in years.

“It has been just over a month since I underwent fusion surgery on my back, and it is hard to express how much better I feel,” Woods wrote. “It was instant nerve relief. I haven’t felt this good in years.”

In explaining his decision to have a fourth back surgery in four years, Woods said he could “no longer live with the pain” and that they tried “every possible non-surgical route,” adding that “nothing worked.”

Woods noted that several other professional golfers have had fusion surgery on their backs and come back to compete on the PGA Tour, including Davis Love III, Retief Goosen, Lee Trevino, and Lanny Wadkins. However, Woods also said that he was more worried about making his life better so that he can spend more time with his kids.

Woods was adamant that he wants to play golf again and calls the longterm chances of returning to golf “positive.”

“As for returning to competitive golf, the long-term prognosis is positive. My surgeon and physiotherapist say the operation was successful. It’s just a matter of not screwing up and letting it fuse. I’m walking and doing my exercises, and taking my kids to and from school. All I can do is take it day by day. There’s no hurry. “But, I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again.”

According to Woods, he still has 2.5-3 months before he can even “twist,” suggesting that he is still a ways off from being able to swing a golf club.

Even before the surgery, fellow golfer Steve Stricker, who had been in contact with Woods, said it will be a long time before we see Woods in an event again.

“Obviously he has to get his body right first before he can compete,” Stricker said. “Then it’s going to take some time I think for him to come back believing in his swing and trusting in his ability again.”

NOW WATCH: We took an intense yoga lesson from a WWE legend



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.