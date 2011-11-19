United States Leads Down Under Without Any Help From Tiger Woods

Photo: AP Images

The United States took a 7-5 lead over the International team in the Presidents Cup being held in Australia. And the U.S. is leading the competition despite not getting any points from Tiger Woods.Prior to the tournament, there was a lot of criticism directed at captain Fred Couples’ decision to add Woods to the roster, despite his struggles. Tiger has not won a tournament since before his infamous car accident on Thanksgiving, 2009.



So far in the Presidents Cup, Tiger and his partner have won just one of the 30 holes they have played. On Thursday Woods and Steve Stricker lost seven of the 12 holes played, winning none against a team that included Adam Scott and Tiger’s former caddie Steve Williams. On Friday, Woods, partnered with Dustin Johnson, played better, but still only won one of the 18 holes, losing two.

