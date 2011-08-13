WE'RE FINISHED: The 10 Messiest Breakups In Recent Sports History

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen the long partnership between Tiger Woods and “Stevie” Williams end in a messy breakup.



This happens fairly frequently in sports.

Two athletes form a successful bond over several years, and it all comes crashing down in a blaze of bitter, immature glory.

We went back through the last 10 years and found 10 of the messiest sports splits.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.