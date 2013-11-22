Here's The Letter Stanford's Golf Coach Used To Recruit Tiger Woods To The University

Nike flew us out to its headquarters for a few days of talking about its golf products.

Last night we were in the Tiger Woods building, which, appropriately enough, is filled with Tiger Woods trophies and memorabilia.

We snapped this photo of the recruiting letter Stanford’s coach sent to Tiger. It was an effective letter since Woods went to Stanford.

The funny thing about the letter is that the coach says Stanford emphasises “verbal” scores from the SAT. We’ve always thought of Stanford as a maths-oriented school, but what do we know?

