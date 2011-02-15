RIDICULOUS: Tiger Woods To Be Fined For Spitting On A Golf Course

According to Reuters, the European Tour will fine Tiger Woods for spitting on the golf course during the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday.



Commentators for UK’s Sky Sports were outraged by the expectoration on the 12th green, with one announcer calling it “one of the ugliest things you will ever see on a golf course.”

Apparently, he has never been on a public golf course anywhere in America.

Woods is not the only golfer (amateur or professional) who swears, spits, smokes, drinks, urinates on, or otherwise defiles links all over the globe. He’s just the most prominent.

Spitting is also pretty far down the list of “ugly” offenses that Tiger Woods has committed in his life. But, of course, to some purists the rules of golf are far important to society than the rules of life.

(BTW, it’s just grass.)

