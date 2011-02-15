Tiger Didn't Just Violate League Policy By Spitting -- He Broke The Law Of Dubai

Before you say it’s ridiculous that Tiger Woods was fined by the European Tour for spitting at the Dubai Desert Classic, consider this.



Spitting is against the law in Dubai and can get you deported.

The emirate imposed an over $100 fine on public expectoration in 2008. A full page advertisement taken out by the city warned that spitting was “something that llamas do” and it posed a public health hazard, according to The National.

So perhaps the League is fining Tiger out of local considerations.

Or maybe Tiger is about to face a second wave of punishment.

By the way, some people in Dubai are upset that they paid the star golfer $55 million to promote a luxury golf course that was canceled.

Don’t miss: 11 Athlete Endorsements That Were Lost To Scandal

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.