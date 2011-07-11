Tiger Woods To Make A "Special Announcement" This Morning*

Tiger Woods is scheduled to give a interview on the Golf Channel this morning, where he plans to make a “special announcement.”



What could it possibly be?

The injured golfer has already declared that he won’t play in this weekend’s British Open. Is he now trying to overshadow it?

Will he shut it down for the year? Forever? (Unlikely) Is it a new shoe endorsement? Is he running for President? Announcing a real estate development with Donald Trump and Richard Branson to build a golf course on the moon?

Your guess is as good as ours at this point. His interview with Kelly Tilghman airs on the Golf Channel at 11 a.m. ET, and we’ll cover it as it happens, so check back then for more updates.

UPDATE: Turns out the interview isn’t even happening. Click here for more updates >

