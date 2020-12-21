Tiger Woods and his son Charlie stole the show at the father-son PNC Championship, even though they finished 7th

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie.

Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie finished seventh in their appearance at the PNC Championship this weekend, but â€” as the Woods name so often does â€” they stole the show even without clinching victory.

Woods junior and senior ended the championship, which was played in the scramble format, on 20-under-par, five strokes back from world number three golfer Justin Thomas and his dad Mike.

The Thomas pairing shot a 15-under-par 57 on Sunday â€” a staggeringly good score even in a scramble, which is a traditionally low-scoring format.

2000 Masters champion Vijay Singh and his son Qass ended the tournament in second place on 24-under. They were followed by PGA Tour legends Mark O’Meara and his son Shaun, Lee Trevino and son Daniel, and Tom Kite and his son David.

“I don’t think words can describe it,” Tiger said after the tournament ended. “Just the fact that we were able to have this experience together, Charlie and I, those are memories for our entire lives.”

“It was incredibly special for us to have the opportunity to spend the quality time we had,” he added.

The younger Woods made headlines throughout the weekend for his staggeringly good golf game, and notable similarities to his dad. This included crushing fairway woods to within feet of the hole on par fives, and dropping fist pumps after holing crucial putts.

Eagle for Team Woods. ???? -3 thru 3. ???? pic.twitter.com/mtxecAh5k5 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 19, 2020

He even indulged his father’s penchant for trash talk, trying on several occasions to put off the Thomas pairing with some strategically placed words.

On one hole Saturday, he left a mocking note next to Justin’s ball after the 2017 FedEx Cup winner hit his tee shot into a bunker.

Screenshot/PGA Tour/Twitter Like father, like son.

After the tournament’s conclusion, Tiger said that while he and his son truly enjoyed the event, he doesn’t expect Charlie to appreciate how special the bond between father and son can be until he’s older.

“He’s not going to appreciate this at 11 years old. I didn’t when I was with my dad. As the years go by, you start appreciating it more,” he said.

