Tiger Woods announces his first major equipment endorsement deal since Nike stopped making golf equipment

Tiger Woods returned to golf recently at the Hero World Challenge and now he is getting back in the golf-equipment-endorsement game.

On Thursday, Bridgestone Golf announced that they had signed Woods to exclusively play with their golf balls.

It is the first major equipment endorsement for Woods since Nike announced in August that they would no longer make golf equipment.

According to Woods, he is hitting the ball longer than at any other time in his career.

“After extensive testing, I chose the best golf ball for my game,” Woods said. “I’m longer than I have ever been. I am about six yards longer.”

Woods did play with Bridgestone B330s golf balls at the Hero World Challenge where he impressed many with his first tournament action in 16 months. Woods is yet to endorse any golf clubs. In his return to action, he played with a mixed bag of clubs, including Nike irons, Taylor Made woods and driver, and his old favourite, the Titleist Scotty Cameron putter.

