Tiger Woods hit a ridiculous shot around a tree and landed it 7 metres from the hole

Tiger Woods may look a little rusty around the greens and iffy with the driver, but he can still do things that few others can on a golf course.

On the 7th hole at the Masters, Tiger’s drive bounced into the left rough and came to rest directly behind a tree.

He didn’t seem to have much of a window to the hole from 150 metres out.

He really was right behind this tree.

Tiger decided to hit a high fade, curving it around the tree and getting it onto the elevated green. He had to hit it as hard as he possibly could.

Incredible shot:





It landed 7 metres from the hole:

