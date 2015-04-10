Tiger Woods hit a ridiculous shot around a tree and landed it 7 metres from the hole

Tony Manfred
Tiger woods shot mastersESPN

Tiger Woods may look a little rusty around the greens and iffy with the driver, but he can still do things that few others can on a golf course.

On the 7th hole at the Masters, Tiger’s drive bounced into the left rough and came to rest directly behind a tree.

Tiger woods treeESPN

He didn’t seem to have much of a window to the hole from 150 metres out.

Tiger woods shotESPN

He really was right behind this tree.

Tiger woods behind a tree mastersESPN

Tiger decided to hit a high fade, curving it around the tree and getting it onto the elevated green. He had to hit it as hard as he possibly could.

Incredible shot:


It landed 7 metres from the hole:

Tiger woods greenESPN

