Tiger Woods hit one of the worst shots of his career in opening round of The Players Championship

Tiger Woods’ up-and-down season took a turn for the worse in the opening round at The Players Championship.

Sitting at even-par after seven holes, Woods pulled out a 4-iron on No. 8, a 237-yard par-3. His tee shot was a complete mishit, landing about 40 yards short of the hole and then kicking into a creek.





One of the Golf Channel announcers said the shot was so bad that in nearly 30 years of covering and attending The Players Championship, he had never seen anybody hit a ball into that creek on the 8th hole.

Needless to say, Woods was not happy with the shot. But rather than his usual anger at himself for a bad shot, he appeared to be completely dumbfounded by what had happened.

This shot tracker doesn’t look terrible if you didn’t know the hole was a par-3.

After a drop, Woods was left with a terrible approach shot with an uneven stance and the ball above his feet.

Woods ultimately took a double-bogey on the hole, falling to 2-over, seven shots behind the clubhouse leader at the time.

