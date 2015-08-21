Tiger Woods just shot his best round since 2013 on a course he's never played before

Tiger Woods announced on Monday that he would play the Wydham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. for the first time in his career. His round today was his first since missing the cut at the PGA Championship last week — the third consecutive Major of the season in which he failed to make the cut.

But after an opening-round score of 64 today — Woods’ best round in two years — it certainly didn’t feel like he was new to the course or struggling with his game.

His round began with a birdie the hard way — he missed the green on this approach, but holed out a flop shot to get himself below par early.

On the 13th, his fifth hole of the day, he stuck an approach to within three feet, setting up another bird.

He made the turn at -3 after another nice approach and solid putt.

Everything seemed to be going for Woods, even the putts he didn’t feel great about.

Even these are going in for Tiger right now. He’s 5 under. Watch live: http://t.co/WywtRLOLiq http://t.co/On3slX61LW

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 20, 2015

He laughed it off and gave a nice little Jordan Shrug to the crowd.

In all, he finished with a very solid 64, tallying 7 birdies and just one bogey. This round marked his best score since the 2013 WGC Bridgestone, where he shot a 61.

Consistency has been Woods’ kryptonite this season, and he’ll need a solo second place finish (or better) to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Still, it’s great to see Tiger playing well and looking like he actually enjoys the sport of golf.

NOW WATCH: 7 awesome facts about golf phenom Jordan Spieth



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.