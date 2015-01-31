The Golf World Has Never Seen Anything Like The Meltdown Tiger Woods Is Going Through

Tiger Woods posted one of the worst nine-hole scores of his career on Friday, shooting an 8-over 44 in the second round of the Phoenix Open.

He had four pars, three bogeys, a double bogey, and a triple bogey.

Most alarmingly, he continued to have problems chipping. After Woods flubbed numerous chips during his opening round Thursday, the Golf Channel’s lead analyst Brandel Chamblee said he had never seen a professional that bad around the greens.

“These are some of the most friendly turf conditions that the players will face all year long, and Tiger Woods was as bad, not as I’ve ever seen him, not as bad as I’ve ever seen another tour pro, the worst I’ve ever seen a tour pro around the greens, and it is a long way from there to playing competitive golf again,” he said.

Things went from bad to unfathomably bad on Friday.

The Golf Channel’s “Tiger Tracker” — a Twitter account that has been live-tweeting every single shot Tiger has taken over the past few years — tweeted that this was unlike anything it had ever seen from the former best player alive:

I have watched a lot of bizarrely poor rounds from our man in the last year or so. Not sure I’ve seen anything quite like this.

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) January 30, 2015

The rest of the golf world can’t believe it:

tough to watch Tiger chip can’t help but see Steve Sax unable to make throw to 1st base that is Tiger around the green shot 44 on his 1st 9

— Ryan Burr (@RyanBurr) January 30, 2015

Is this what it was like when Arnie’s and Jack’s professional careers began to fade?

— Ashley Mayo (@AshleyKMayo) January 30, 2015

To answer @GolfweekSchupak‘s question. With my life on the line in a heads-up match between @shanebacon and Tiger today, I’d take Shane.

— Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) January 30, 2015

This is just getting really sad & tough to watch… Tiger is +6 through 7, +8 total. He’s beating two guys in the 132-man field.

— Stephanie Wei (@StephanieWei) January 30, 2015

Sad, but true. RT @JoshScobee10: Tiger’s short game looks like a 20 handicapper…..and that’s insulting to all 20 handicappers

— Alex Myers (@AlexMyers3) January 29, 2015

The really bad part is that the Phoenix Open is traditionally a relatively easy course that the pros dismantle.

Tiger is still less than a year removed from major back surgery. He also just hired a new swing coach. But this isn’t just him looking a little rusty, this is him looking like a non-professional golfer.





