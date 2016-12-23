Tiger Woods posted a bizarre shirtless photo calling himself 'Mac Daddy Santa'

The holidays are here, which means it’s time to break out your favourite annual traditions.

Family traditions are an important part of the holiday season. For 14-time major championship winner Tiger Woods, one apparent tradition is taking off your shirt, putting on a white wig and sunglasses, dying your goatee a platinum shade of blonde, and becoming someone called Mac Daddy Santa.

Woods tweeted Thursday that his kids love Mac Daddy Santa:

Woods signed this tweet himself (“-TW”). He’s also wearing a Raiders hat (bandwagon, much?).

We have a lot of questions for “Mac Daddy Santa” Tiger Woods, but the thing about family traditions is that they’re usually best left unexplained.

Happy holidays to all.

Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW pic.twitter.com/pCWZNNKPRG

— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 22, 2016

