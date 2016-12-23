Tiger Woods posted a bizarre shirtless photo calling himself 'Mac Daddy Santa'

Emmett Knowlton
Tiger WoodsChristian Petersen/Getty

The holidays are here, which means it’s time to break out your favourite annual traditions.

Family traditions are an important part of the holiday season. For 14-time major championship winner Tiger Woods, one apparent tradition is taking off your shirt, putting on a white wig and sunglasses, dying your goatee a platinum shade of blonde, and becoming someone called Mac Daddy Santa. 

Woods tweeted Thursday that his kids love Mac Daddy Santa:

Woods signed this tweet himself (“-TW”). He’s also wearing a Raiders hat (bandwagon, much?).

We have a lot of questions for “Mac Daddy Santa” Tiger Woods, but the thing about family traditions is that they’re usually best left unexplained.

Happy holidays to all.

