Tiger Woods Calls Sergio Garcia's Fried Chicken Joke 'Wrong, Hurtful, And Clearly Inappropriate'

Tiger Woods has responded to Sergio Garcia’s fried chicken joke on Twitter.



He doesn’t let Sergio off the hook:

The comment that was made wasn’t silly. It was wrong, hurtful and clearly inappropriate… — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 22, 2013

I’m confident that there is real regret that the remark was made. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 22, 2013

The Players ended nearly two weeks ago and it’s long past time to move on and talk about golf. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 22, 2013

