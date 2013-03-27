Tiger Woods Sent Rory McIlroy A Vulgar Motivational Text Message This Morning

Tony Manfred
Tiger Woods won the Arnold Palmer Invitational yesterday to reclaim the No. 1 spot in the world golf rankings.

This morning, he sent a text message to fellow Nike golfer and ex-world #1 Rory McIlroy.

From Jason Sobel at Golf Channel:

It’s been a generally awful start to the year for McIlroy. But he played really well his last competitive round (at 65 at Doral), so maybe he’ll turn things around at the Houston Open this week.

Tiger and Rory appeared in a Nike commercial earlier this year. But this is a the first sign that they actually have some sort of friendship.

Let’s hope there’s more of this:

Golf Channel

