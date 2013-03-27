Tiger Woods Sent Rory McIlroy A Vulgar Motivational Text Message This Morning

Tiger Woods won the Arnold Palmer Invitational yesterday to reclaim the No. 1 spot in the world golf rankings.



This morning, he sent a text message to fellow Nike golfer and ex-world #1 Rory McIlroy.

From Jason Sobel at Golf Channel:

Rory McIlroy on a text message he got from Tiger Woods this morning: “He told me to get my finger out of my arse and win this week.” — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelGC) March 26, 2013

It’s been a generally awful start to the year for McIlroy. But he played really well his last competitive round (at 65 at Doral), so maybe he’ll turn things around at the Houston Open this week.

Tiger and Rory appeared in a Nike commercial earlier this year. But this is a the first sign that they actually have some sort of friendship.

Let’s hope there’s more of this:

Golf Channel

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.