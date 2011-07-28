Time For Tiger Woods To Shut It Down For The Season

Photo: AP

With golf’s final major tournament just weeks away, it looks like Tiger Woods still hasn’t hit any practice balls putting the rest of his season in doubt.His new swing coach Sean Foley told CBS, “We have not hit any balls … And I have no idea what his plans are as far as when he plays again. It’s up to the doctors.”



Now, that could mean Woods hasn’t hit with Foley, or Woods hasn’t told Foley he’s hit any balls.

Most likely, though, is that Woods still hasn’t hit the range because he’s letting his bad knee heal.

Woods has just two days to decide if he’s going to commit to next week’s WGC Bridgestone Invitational, an event he has won multiple times. (Last year he played terribly there.)

After the WGC is the last major, the PGA Championship.

If Woods hasn’t hit any balls since his disastrous 9 hole outing at the Players Championship, there’s no way he’s going to be able to compete at the WGC.

And if he can’t compete there, then the odds of him making a dent at the PGA are slim. And if he can’t play in the PGA, then there’s no point in continuing the charade of whether or not Woods will play.

It’s time for Tiger to announce he’s shutting it down for the season.

He needs to get his mind and body right. He needs to pick a new caddie.

Then he can start over at the practice range hitting balls, fixing his swing, and preparing to make 2012 his comeback year.

