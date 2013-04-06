The Sweet Life Of Tiger Woods: How The World's Best Golfer Spends His Millions

Tiger Woods is finally winning again.
Even though a shocking scandal and a horrible professional slump knocked him off the top of the highest-earning athletes, Tiger is still one of the richest sports figures on the planet.
He rakes in more than $55 million per year, and he spends it on some unreal boats and houses.
Even though he’s been down, he’s still rolling in money.
First thing's first, let's take a look at where Tiger's money comes from. He has made $104 million on the course in his career
But the real money comes off the course. Of the $59 million he made last year, $55 million came from endorsements
His biggest deal is with Nike. While estimates vary, reports say he gets paid between $10 million and $20 million per year
Beyond the planes and boats, he gets all sorts of free swag from his sponsors. Like these dope Nike custom sneakers for the Masters
He also devotes a ton of time and money to his at-risk youth charity, the Tiger Woods Foundation. In 2011 he gave $12 million to the foundation
Now that he's winning again, we can expect a lot more money to come in for Tiger, and a lot more to go out
