The Sweet Life Of Tiger Woods: How The World's Best Golfer Spends His Millions

Tiger Woods is finally winning again.



Even though a shocking scandal and a horrible professional slump knocked him off the top of the highest-earning athletes, Tiger is still one of the richest sports figures on the planet.

He rakes in more than $55 million per year, and he spends it on some unreal boats and houses.

Even though he’s been down, he’s still rolling in money.

