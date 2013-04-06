The Sweet Life Of Tiger Woods: How The World's Best Golfer Spends His Millions

Tony Manfred
tiger woods 2006 british open

Tiger Woods is finally winning again.

Even though a shocking scandal and a horrible professional slump knocked him off the top of the highest-earning athletes, Tiger is still one of the richest sports figures on the planet.

He rakes in more than $55 million per year, and he spends it on some unreal boats and houses.

Even though he’s been down, he’s still rolling in money.

First thing's first, let's take a look at where Tiger's money comes from. He has made $104 million on the course in his career

But the real money comes off the course. Of the $59 million he made last year, $55 million came from endorsements

His biggest deal is with Nike. While estimates vary, reports say he gets paid between $10 million and $20 million per year

The other $35-45 million comes from deals with EA Sports, Rolex, and a handful of smaller companies

His net worth was estimated at $600 million by Forbes in 2009

But then his world world came crashing down

And he lost a significant portion of his wealth due to a litany of affairs

The divorce settlement with his wife Elin cost him $110 million

But he still has plenty of money for plenty of toys

His megayacht, Privacy, is 155 feet long and is worth somewhere around $20 million

He ditched his scandal house, selling it to Bubba Watson for $2.2 million

He built a new house from scratch in Jupiter, Florida for $55 total

It has a pitch-and-putt golf course, as well as a private dock

He also has a private jet

He sent it to Switzerland when girlfriend Lindsey Vonn hurt her knee

Beyond the planes and boats, he gets all sorts of free swag from his sponsors. Like these dope Nike custom sneakers for the Masters

He also devotes a ton of time and money to his at-risk youth charity, the Tiger Woods Foundation. In 2011 he gave $12 million to the foundation

Now that he's winning again, we can expect a lot more money to come in for Tiger, and a lot more to go out

