Tiger Woods Makes The Ryder Cup Team Despite A Winless, Shaky Season

Tiger Woods has been named to the Ryder Cup team by captain Corey Pavin.



Woods was expected to be named to the team, but it’s still a slightly controversial call from Pavin. Woods has been winless and inconsistent all year long. He’s getting into better form after developing a new swing, but he’s not TIGER F—ING WOODS out there any more. He’s just another guy playing decently.

Beyond his so-so play, it was controversial to add Woods to the Ryder Cup because he hasn’t played well in past competitions (after five appearances, his record is 10-13-2) and previously expressed ambivalence about the contest.

But, he is still Tiger Woods, the world number one. Leaving him off the team would have been a odd choice.

He should be fired up to play. Rory McIlroy, the promising young Irish player recently said, “I would love to face [Tiger in the Ryder Cup]…Unless his game rapidly improves in the next month or so, I think anyone in the European team would fancy his chances against him.”

If Woods has anything left in the tank, he better use this quote as inspiration to destroy the curly haired Irish kid, and prove Pavin right.

