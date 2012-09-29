Tiger Woods Has Been An Unmitigated Disaster Today At The Ryder Cup

Photo: Screenshot/ESPN

The new Tiger Woods is baffling. Just when it looks like he’s found his game, poof!, it disappears.Woods ended his season well contending in the FedEx Cup playoffs. Today at the Ryder Cup he has flat out sucked.



It started on the first hole when he pushed his driver way left. It hasn’t improved since then.

He later snap-hooked a three wood off the tee way left. He missed on a flop shot off the green, sliding the club under the ball, coming up well short of the green. On the 250-yard par 3 13th he mashed a 5-wood out to the right. On the drivable par four 15th he hit his three wood into the trees. (He got a lucky bounce though and it ended up in front of the green.) And his putting hasn’t been great either.

Woods is playing in “foursomes” with Steve Stricker. In the foursomes format, the players alternate shots. Stricker has managed to keep the team in the match. As of right now they’re two down with three to go.

Woods and Stricker were the fourth group to go out for the US. They were supposed to be the clean up hitters grabbing a much need point. Right now it looks like they’re going to give up a point largely because of Wood’s terrible play.

There’s a chance Woods figures fixes whatever’s ailing him, but we’re not holding our breath. Not with this version of Tiger Woods.

There will be a second set of matches this afternoon. Woods and Stricker are going to be going out again this afternoon, which is stunning. Woods, the world’s second-ranked player, and arguably greatest player ever, should be benched. He’s a mess right now.

Here’s a sample of how the golf world reacted to the fact that Woods is playing this afternoon:

Photo: Screenshot

Photo: Screenshot

Photo: Screenshot

Photo: Twitter

