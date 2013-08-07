Tiger Woods Ran Away From A Herd Of Autograph Hunters After They Nearly Crushed A Fence

A crowd of overzealous autograph hounds nearly collapsed a barrier and crushed Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship yesterday.

In the GIF below you can see Tiger make a move toward the crowd and then scamper away after the fence begins to buckle under the weight of the hoard.

Tiger said at his press conference yesterday that a little girl fell victim to the crowd (via CBS Sports):

“We had a little girl get crushed today, and she was just on the ground crying. People get so aggressive for autographs. And security is trying to be aggressive to protect the little kids up front. You try and sign, but sometimes the adults start running over the little kids up front, and especially on a fence like that, on a hard fence, it can get dangerous sometimes.”

The GIFs:

A little slower:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.