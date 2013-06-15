Tiger Woods Is In Great Position At The US Open Despite Two Shaky Rounds

Tiger Woods shot an even-par 70 in Round Two of the US Open.



Even though he finished his round at +3 (five strokes back of Phil Mickelson), he’s in good position.

Merion is playing incredibly tough today.

Tiger’s 70 will probably end up being one of the best rounds of the day.

With most of the players in front of him still on the course, it’s likely that Tiger could be into the top-20 and still within striking distance by tomorrow morning.

He’s still very much in this tournament, especially if Merion is just as tough this afternoon as it was this morning.

Still though, Tiger has been off. He has nine bogeys, six birdies, and 21 pars in his first two rounds. We’re not used to see those sorts of bogey numbers from him.

He’s also battling an arm injury, as he can see from the photo above.

