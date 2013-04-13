It's Still Impossible To Watch Tiger Woods At The Masters Right Now

For the second straight day, Tiger Woods is playing at the Masters and there’s no way to watch him.



Tiger teed off at 1:41 p.m. and was supposed to be in one of the online “featured groups” this afternoon — meaning his entire round would be streamed live on Masters.com.

But the featured groups from the morning both ran long, and Masters.com won’t show Tiger until those groups are finished.

Right now Masters.com is streaming two groups: 1) Angel Cabrera, Sergio Garcia, and Adam Scott, and 2) Fred Couples, Branden Grace, and Dustin Johnson.

The first group is on the 15th hole and the second group is on the 14th.

So it’ll take a few holes before they finish and we can finally watch Tiger. We’ll probably miss his first three holes of the day or so.

TV coverage starts at 3 p.m.

