Tiger Woods and Rory McIlory are playing together at The Barclay’s today. And despite to everyone in the world calling this The Next Great Golf Rivalry, these two are BFF’s from the looks of it.



Joshin’ around on the putting green:

Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

These two:

Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

