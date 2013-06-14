A Delightful Photo Of Tiger Woods Goofing Around With Rory McIlroy's Ear

Tony Manfred

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have seemed to be spending more time together since Rory signed with Nike last fall.

This week the two played a practice round at the US Open together, and on Monday night they both attended a dinner for past champions.

At the dinner, this delightful picture was taken (via r/Golf):

Tiger isn’t exactly known for befriending fellow golfers, especially young ones gunning for his crown. But he seems to have a special place in his heart for Rory.

Buds!

Tiger Woods Rory McIlroy
tiger woods rory mcilroy
tiger woods rory mcilroy laughing

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.