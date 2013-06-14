A Delightful Photo Of Tiger Woods Goofing Around With Rory McIlroy's Ear

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have seemed to be spending more time together since Rory signed with Nike last fall.



This week the two played a practice round at the US Open together, and on Monday night they both attended a dinner for past champions.

At the dinner, this delightful picture was taken (via r/Golf):

Tiger’s already gained the psychological edge over young Rory. Wet willy the only appropriate response? twitter.com/OffTheBallNT/s… — Off The Ball (@OffTheBallNT) June 13, 2013

Tiger isn’t exactly known for befriending fellow golfers, especially young ones gunning for his crown. But he seems to have a special place in his heart for Rory.

Buds!

