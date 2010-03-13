Sex Sells: Why Tiger Woods' Return Is A Big Win For CBS, ESPN

CBS Corp. and Walt Disney Co. must have been happy about this morning’s news about Tiger Woods’ return.



CBS has the rights to air the Masters, gold’s main-event tournament. So does Disney’s ESPN.

As MarketWatch’s Jon Friedman points out: Sex sells.

The Masters is already a must-watch for golfers, but now that Tiger’s personal life has captured the nation’s attention, the broadcasts could be the No. 2 most-watched sports event of 2010, which means they can sell higher premiums to advertisers.

But the ratings should be among the highest ever during Tiger’s plays. Tune in starting April 8. Check out the schedule here.

Tiger bro hugs for all!



