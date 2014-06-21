Tiger Woods Is Coming Back Next Week

Tiger Woods will return from back surgery earlier than expected.

He will play at next week’s Quicken Loans National in Washington, D.C., he announced on his website on Friday.

From Tiger:

“After a lot of therapy I have recovered well and will be supporting my foundation next week at the Quicken Loans National. I’ve just started to hit full shots but it’s time to take the next step. I will be a bit rusty but I want to play myself back into competitive shape. Excited for the challenge ahead.”

He got back surgery in late March and has barely played this year. If all goes to plan, it looks possible that he could return for the final two majors of the year.

