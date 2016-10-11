Tiger Woods is reportedly withdrawing from his comeback tournament because he didn't think he would be able to play competitively

Tiger Woods plans to withdraw from this week’s Safeway Open, Tim Rosaforte reported on the Golf Channel on Monday.

Woods, who hasn’t played a professional tournament in over a year as he recovered from multiple back surgeries, made news last week when he officially entered to play at Safeway.

On Monday, however, Rosaforte reported that Woods’ withdrawal is not healthy related but that he will no longer play the tournament because he does not feel his game is competitive enough to compete.

.@TimRosaforte reports that Tiger’s soon-to-be-announced WD is “performance related,” not his health.

— Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) October 10, 2016

Long-time friend Notah Begay III spoke with Woods on Monday and also said the move was related to the level of Woods’ game and not health.

“After talking to him this morning, he just didn’t feel like his game was where he wanted it to be to be competitive,” Begay said on The Golf Channel.

Woods lives in Florida, and Begay explained that Hurricane Matthew did not help his recovery effort.

“The hurricane didnt help and he had some concerns about the sharpness of his game,” Begay added.

Begay added that he thinks Woods will be out “a couple more months,” speculating that his return could come at the Hero World Challenge in December, a tournament hosted by Woods in the Bahamas.

