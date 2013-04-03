Tiger Woods Is Such A Control Freak He Replaces Furniture In Houses He Rents With His Own So He Feels Comfortable, Says ESPN

Tiger Woods is a bit of a detail freak, says Rick Reilly at ESPN.com.



In a column bashing Woods and Nike for its ad that says “Winning Takes Care of Everything,” Reilly drops this allegation:

He’s a detail demon down to the tips of his shoelaces. If he rents your house for a tournament, he allegedly has all of your furniture taken out and duplicates of his own brought in, so he feels at home.

Because Woods is such a control freak, Reilly thinks there’s no way he didn’t approve this ad:

