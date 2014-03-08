Tiger Woods Sank A 91-Foot Putt And His Reaction Was Perfect

Tiger Woods has had a rough couple of weeks and is 5-over through two rounds at the Cadillac Championship at Doral.

Woods did have one bright moment when he sank a 91-foot put on the par-3 fourth hole, becoming the first golfer of the day to birdie the hole.



But the best part of the putt was Tiger’s reaction after the ball found the bottom of the cup.

Woods raised his hands with a look of disbelief on his face as a weight was lifted from his shoulders. He then dismissed the putt with a slight wave seemingly acknowledging that it was but one putt in an otherwise mediocre stretch of golf.

It was just one putt. But for a fleeting moment it looked like Tiger was having fun again.



