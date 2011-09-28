Tiger Woods Gets Final Spot On President's Cup Team

Photo: AP

Despite having another frustrating, injury-plagued season, Tiger Woods has been given one of two “captain’s pick” spots on the United States’ President’s Cup team.Captain Fred Couples chose Tiger’s experience over players who had a much better 2011, such as PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley.



Bill Haas, who won last week’s Tour Championship, got the other spot.

International team captain Greg Norman nabbed two Australians for his final selections. The President’s Cup takes place in Melbourne next month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.