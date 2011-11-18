Tiger Woods Got Mauled Last Night

Photo: AP

Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker got throttled by Adam Scott and K.J. Choi in day one of the President’s Cup last night.The American pair lost 7 and 6 — which ties for the worst loss in the history of the event.



Tiger and Stricker combined for three bogeys without notching a single birdie. It was the first time Tiger walked 18 holes with his former caddie Steve Williams, who was carrying Scott’s bag last night.

The U.S. still leads the world team 4-2 overall.

Tiger is back in action tonight, paired with Dustin Johnson.

