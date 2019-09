This is as light-hearted as you’ll ever see Tiger Woods on a golf course.

Here he is doing a very cool high-five with partner Matt Kuchar after they won the first hole of their President’s Cup match today.

And then they tapped each other’s butts with their putters:

