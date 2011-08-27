Presidents Cup Captain After Picking Tiger Woods: "He's The Best Player In The World Forever"

Photo: AP

Fred Couples did what he said he’d do and added Tiger Woods to the 12-man Presidents Cup team last night.The competition — between a team of U.S. players and a team of international non-European players — gets underway in Melbourne, Australia in November.



Here’s what Couples said about the pick:

“I’ve told him that he’s going to be on the team. … There is no reason for me to wait till Sept. 26 to pick Tiger. He’s the best player in the world forever.”

Tiger has been in poor form since injuring his new knee during April’s Masters.

But Couples has confidence that he can find his stroke over the next few weeks.

“I expect him to be sharp and ready to play. I would be shocked if he’s not,” he said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.